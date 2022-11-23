This Thanksgiving is a time to recognize how the thread of Puritanism continues to inform the American way.
No, not the suppression of sex or the oppression of women or treatment of indigenous peoples but the suspicion that the rich are unworthy of their largess. This the economic canon of Puritanism which lives today.
The economic Puritanism of England grew out of the post-medieval awakening of a person’s place in life. The growing middle class of artisans and shopkeepers saw the nobility demean the peasants, cheating them out of their labor’s due.
They believed that “The love of money is the root of all evil” and saw how those with money, loving or not, were greedy and corrupt.
Today, that belief is interpreted to mean most of those with an excess of money inherited, stole, cheated or blatantly gamed the tax system, and therefore are not good or godly people. That interpretation continues in those strains of religion with Puritan DNA, such as the Quakers, Methodists, Baptists, Presbyterians and the like. However, it is lost on some church movements with their prosperity gospel which connects financial goodies with belief in their god. Really, a complete flip flop on Puritanism.
Puritanism also colors some political movements. Should the rich give to charity and be taxed their fair share; or, conversely, or should the rich, being somehow better than the rest of us, be allowed to demean the modern peasant?
Puritans arise! You have nothing to lose but your goofy hats.
