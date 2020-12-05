Happy Birthday Monsignor! This wonderful Dubuque priest would have been 103 years old on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. I still miss him.
He seems so alive to me as I reread the 13 books he wrote. His “Homilies” books bring back memories of many Dubuquers who contributed so much to this great city.
I don’t know how many more Msgr. Friedl birthdays I will be able to remember (I’m 82). My hope is that his Loras College family will find a way to remember him. I know that I will never forget him and all the good he did for the people of Dubuque.
His philosophy was that there was good in everyone. I try to remember this as we live through these very challenging times.