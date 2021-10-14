On Oct. 1, the TH Editorial Board took the stance that to block the raising of our debt limit is not a responsible course of action. Furthermore, that no elected official should play politics with the financial standing of USA. Problem is, that the entire process is political.
The president sends Congress a budget proposal. After that is received, Congress passes a budget resolution which creates a framework and setting an overall spending limit. Even to a political novice it can be easily seen that they do a poor job of this — they would not have to raise the debt limit if they followed the spending guidelines. Seems simple, but the trying to buy votes would have a tendency to make it more complicated. From what I could cull from Wikipedia, et al — since 1970 the debt ceiling has been raised 59 times and suspended five (I believe when suspended, it means borrow whatever you want). To my way of thinking, it is definitely a spending problem — I just find it difficult to believe that our country can have the total debt we have by spending within our means. Is it a responsible course of action to continue to be enablers? Would there be consequences keeping the ceiling intact? Most assuredly! But the saying has something to do with the breaking of eggs to make that omelet.