I am an 85-year-old woman, and a very dedicated mother of a beloved 62-year-old severely handicapped daughter, Lori, who resides at Sunnycrest Manor.
I have routinely visited her for 41 years. I have always looked forward to my visits, which lasted for four-plus hours. Her smiles make my day, and I look forward to visiting with the nurses and CNAs, who do a wonderful job.
The staff at Sunnycrest are truly like a second family to me. I was an only child, as is my daughter, so I do not have many relatives. My husband passed away several years ago — you can imagine the close bond between Lori and me.
On March 10 a staff member at Sunnycrest informed me that beginning the next day there would be no visitors allowed. They thought these restrictions might last two or three weeks. I thought it was going to be really hard not seeing Lori for possibly three weeks. Here we are months later and little has changed. No one can imagine how much I love Lori and how I wish I could give her a big hug, which is pretty hard with a pane of glass between us.
I know there are many other people in this city who are going through the same heartache.
Let us all work harder, follow guidelines of wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Let’s get COVID-19 out of Dubuque and Iowa so that we may all resume a normal life style once again.