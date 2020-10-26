I support Kriss Marion in her race against Todd Novak for Wisconsin Assembly District 51.
Kriss has been a consistent advocate for clean water. She has demonstrated her commitment to working with area farmers to solve our ground-water problems on a positive, consensual basis.
When Republicans in Lafayette County tried to hide the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater Study from the public, Kriss went to her constituents and successfully advocated for its release. That resulted in her receiving a statewide award for championing open government.
Kriss’ stellar record is in sharp contrast to Novak’s. He has dutifully followed Assembly leader Robin Vos in dismantling our state’s environmental protections and passing many bills favoring polluters. Environmental organizations have given Novak failing grades for his anti-
environmental record. As demand for improved water quality grew, Vos sought to deflect criticism Novak faced by creating a Water Quality Task Force and appointed Novak to be its chair. It was an election gimmick.
Here is how the nonpartisan group known as the league of “Wisconsin’s Conservation Voters” characterized Novak’s performance: “As the Task Force, led by ... Todd Novak, held a series of listening sessions across the state, the promise [of the Task Force] began quickly fading …. After taking hours of testimony, the Task Force came up with 13 bills, none of which addressed the root causes of pollution or were taken up by the Republican[s]. In short, the task force was a PR stunt.”
It’s time to clean up these messes. We deserve clean water and clean government. Vote for change.