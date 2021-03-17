I recently purchased a book titled; “A Church in Crises” written by Dr. Ralph Martin, a professor at a Catholic seminary in Michigan.
He describes social justice as a religion. EWTN recently interviewed him, and he made a lot of sense.
The social justice movement suggests that it is interested in solving problems, but the first clue lies in the partial biased, unrepresentative, unfair description of our society. People think that this country can be improved upon, but to present it as riddled with bigotry, hatred and oppression is at worst a nakedly hostile prism through which to view society. It is an analysis expressed not in a manner of a critic hoping to improve, but as an enemy eager to destroy.
As I consider the crises in the church today, it would appear that we have a sacred church of the Bible headed by Archbishop Vigano and there is a secular church of social justice.
In my opinion, there is definitely a split with one side voting for the anti-God Democrats and the other side voting for the laws of the Gospel. It seems to me that this has got to be discussed. We have no leadership to lead us through this crisis. Our Catholic schools today are controlled with secular standards of the Common Core. Secular standards in a Catholic school is a contradiction.