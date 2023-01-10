The Five Flags Commission and City Council are not listening to the people of Dubuque. No means no today, tomorrow and next week.

This issue has been dug up time and again for the last five years. The answer has always been no. It’s time to stop beating a dead horse and accept the will of the Dubuque taxpayer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.