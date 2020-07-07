We’re now in Week 17 of the weirdness.
I think it was 116 days ago that most of my co-workers left the building, and those of us still here spread out to avoid interacting.
But who’s counting?
I find myself focusing on random things that you wouldn’t think even mattered until now. I had no idea that I had opinions on the appropriate viscosity of hand sanitizer, for instance, but I find that I absolutely do. Ever since it turned into a thin squirt of grain alcohol, I’ve been missing the gelatinous old stuff. Oh, Purell, wherefore art thou?
Meanwhile, I’m trying to focus on the more important things to keep my mind occupied. And keeping up with local news in the last week has been a full-time distraction. It’s weird how that happens sometimes, when lots of different stories break at the same time. Such was the case last Wednesday.
In Thursday’s edition, we ended up with five stories that, on any other day, would have been the top story on the front page of the paper. As it was, two of them ended up on Page 3A, our next biggest local page. We sent out three breaking news email blasts that day — normally we send about one per week, at most. Oddly, the next day, local news kept on coming, and we had two more breaking news stories.
Holiday weeks can be slow, and we’re always a little shorthanded those weeks. So I was enormously proud of the effort our team put forth to make the calls, write the stories and get them ready for print in a timely fashion. Our copy editors did a great job scrambling to accommodate late stories and last-minute changes.
I wouldn’t want every week to be like that, but it made for some strong local news days. We could see the results in our readership numbers for TelegraphHerald.com, where we had a dozen stories that got significantly more views than our most-read story does on many days.
One of those stories was, of course, the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County. Actually, it was a top story Thursday and Friday.
I know this is a story everyone is watching closely — and somewhat nervously. We report the data a few different ways during the day online and in print.
These days, tracking data is the thing we take the most calls about in the newsroom. Everyone is looking at the numbers, and there are a lot of different metrics one could review. Readers call every day to chip in their two cents on what numbers would paint the most accurate picture. We keep tweaking our reporting on the data in an effort to do just that, and I appreciate the input.
Meanwhile, we’ll keep plugging away, tracking local stories and looking forward to the day when we see co-workers in the hallways.
If you’ve got feedback for me about our local news coverage, don’t hesitate to reach out. And if you’ve got a stash of old school Purell, hook me up.