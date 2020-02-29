The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra performance Saturday night, Feb. 22, was once again an outstanding achievement for our city’s excellent orchestra under the direction of William Intriligator.
The Beethoven Egmont Overture featuring the combined DSO and youth symphony shimmered with excitement. The lush sound prompted an instantaneous burst of sustained applause. Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony was also beautifully performed.
After intermission, a chamber-sized orchestra presented the Wagner Siegfried Idyll — an unusually peaceful 20 minutes from a composer known for his bombastic style. I love it but
always thought that Wagner could have shortened it by about five minutes.
The real treat of the evening was Prokofiev’s Peter & the Wolf performed as a narrated ballet with members of the Heartland Ballet. One of Dubuque’s great actors, Joe Klinebriel, of Clarke University, played the dual role of narrator and Grandpa. The ballet, cleverly choreographed by Megan MacLeod, was delightful for young and old alike. And, the orchestra was flawless.
Dubuque is blessed with superb young talents and exceptional organizations such as the DSO and Academy of Ballet, the Grand Opera House and
UD Heritage Center. I doubt that there is a comparable arts scene in a community of our size anywhere.
Support them with attendance and contributions. They provide a cultural treasure that truly makes Dubuque a “Masterpiece on the Mississippi.”