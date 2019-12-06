Recently the Telegraph Herald published a David Nabhan piece (Nov. 25, Page 4A) stating Dubuque should not do anything to improve the environment.
If you look at his Twitter feed, it is chock full of right-wing talking points on climate change denial and how wanting to ensure Earth remains habitable for our descendants is “eco extremism.” Nabhan favors a “burying of the head in the sand” approach to the climate crisis, thinking that it will all go away if anyone who wants to heal the planet is labeled as an extremist.
The EPA itself has determined that fracking has a number of deleterious effects on the environment, including groundwater contamination (https://bit.ly/2ryqiB6). The USGS found that human activities related to energy production have caused an increased number of induced earthquakes. (https://on.doi.gov/2OMKYxa). Nabhan would have us ignore all that scientific evidence and would rather have us only use the dirtiest and damaging means of producing energy all while the technology exists to produce energy in a sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion.
Among other things, Nabhan is a Newsmax “science columnist.” I don’t read Newsmax for the same reason that I don’t eat out of the toilet, and anyone who writes for them is not a particularly credible source in my book. It leaves me to wonder what is next from the Telegraph Herald? Will they start publishing press releases from Russia’s TASS as either opinion pieces or straight-up news? I have to wonder since Telegraph Herald finds Newsmax writers a credible source.