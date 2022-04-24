I have only 250 words but here I go: My first incursion into the culture wars.
I’ll start by asking: what ever happened to “live and let live” and “treat your neighbors as you wish to be treated?” If those aren’t biblical, they should be. Let’s write our own Bible of Kindness.
I’m straight, and I only know a few homosexual people (of course they are those who are brave enough to be true to themselves and say who they love). I only know one trans person. She could never win a running race or a swimming match. She just wants to belong and be herself, and maybe take some comfort in having friends on a sports team. She is just like your kids, who aren’t exceptional athletes but want to have fun belonging on a team.
Many Republican politicians are so mean and non-affirming. They would rather see vulnerable people suffer than be who they are. Who are we to judge? Why on earth would anyone come out of the closet to say who they love and who they are, to face this onslaught of meanness, anger, and disrespect, unless they want to be their true authentic selves and stop suffering? Why not let them be who they are?
So my final words are these: Please examine your own hearts. We are better than this. Let’s speak up for the vulnerable; let’s call out this meanness and not vote these unkind people into high office.