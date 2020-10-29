President Trump is a rude, crude narcissist who is completely full of himself. He exaggerates and uses hyperbole incessantly. That is irritating to listen to and often gets him into trouble especially with the media who accuse him of 20,000 lies. If he said someone works 24 hours a day no doubt that would count as a lie. Some people wonder how anyone could vote for him.
However I rarely find a policy, executive order, or stand that he has taken that I don’t agree with. What am I to do?
The other side has almost nothing that I agree with and anyone who thinks his opponent is capable of running this country is sadly mistaken (and his running mate is a train wreck).