The end of 2022 saw the end of an era at the Telegraph Herald as the newsroom’s longest tenured employee made his exit toward retirement.

Gary Dura was one of the copy editors who trained me when I first came on board 32 years ago, and he was a veteran then. He started in 1980 and over 42 years was a dedicated and conscientious employee with impeccable language skills. He was a great problem solver and always ahead of the curve on technology. He also has been the editor of BizTimes.biz, our business magazine, since its inception more than 25 years ago.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

