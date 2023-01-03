The end of 2022 saw the end of an era at the Telegraph Herald as the newsroom’s longest tenured employee made his exit toward retirement.
Gary Dura was one of the copy editors who trained me when I first came on board 32 years ago, and he was a veteran then. He started in 1980 and over 42 years was a dedicated and conscientious employee with impeccable language skills. He was a great problem solver and always ahead of the curve on technology. He also has been the editor of BizTimes.biz, our business magazine, since its inception more than 25 years ago.
Funny thing, when you work with someone for so many years, it’s hard to imagine not seeing them every day. I remember when his children were born, and now he proudly wears the title of grandpa. I will miss his can-do attitude and sense of humor.
Gary’s retirement comes on the heels of the departure of another longtime employee. Jim Swenson retired at the end of October after 37 years at the TH. Swen served in various position over his tenure, starting as a sports writer and becoming sports editor before moving over to features and spending 20-plus years leading the features department — most of those years working side by side with Gary. Both guys finished their tenure as part of TH Media’s central layout team, which is responsible for laying out all of Woodward Community Media’s weekly newspapers and some of the TH pages.
Readers got to know Swen through the columns he wrote over the years, sharing personal stories and thought-provoking discussion. I’m happy he’s willing to continue contributing columns from time to time.
It’s hard to see nearly 80 years of experience walk out the door, but we’re happy for these guys who so deserve a fun-filled retirement. Congratulations Gary and Jim, we’ll miss you both!
McCarron’s career takes off
A few years ago we took on a Wahlert Catholic High School senior as a quasi-intern. Typically our interns are college students and work full time in the summer. This student pitched the idea of working a few hours a week during the school year. Her persistence made us realize Maddie McCarron was going to make a pretty good journalist. Features Editor Megan Gloss took Maddie under her wing and she did a great job for us.
After a stellar college career at the University of Iowa, Maddie is now off to Los Angeles to to continue her career as social content producer at FOX Sports — a role she already started while still in school. That’s an amazing opportunity, and we’re so proud of her success. I asked Maddie to share her thoughts on how her work with us contributed to her career path.
“I used to think this would be the job I’d get further down the road after I built up more experience,” she said. “But I think it all goes back to being 17 and interning as a high schooler at the Telegraph Herald where I learned by actively doing, being given those opportunities and the guidance of those mentors and professionals there that set me up for success today.”
The year in photos
Don’t forget to check out the “Images of 2022” magazine in today’s Telegraph Herald. We’ll showcase the news, sports and feature photos captured by our award-winning photo staff throughout 2022 — and some reader submissions as well.
This is a great keepsake and remembrance of the year. For anyone in the tri-state area who had a baby in 2022, this magazine should be stowed away for the child, like a time capsule of the era in magazine form.
Check it out today.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
