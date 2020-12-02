There’s a good chance Iowa’s “ag gag” law, which prohibits surreptitious investigations at agricultural facilities, soon could be deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge.
That’s what happened to similar laws in North Carolina, Kansas, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. The same thing happened to an ag gag law enacted in Iowa in 2012 under then-Gov. Terry Branstad. It took seven years, but in 2019, a federal judge struck down the law following a challenge brought by several groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Center for Food Safety.
And then 11 days later, Iowa lawmakers sent a new ag gag measure to a new governor, and within weeks, Kim Reynolds had her own version of the law on the books.
The current law — now scheduled for a February trial on its constitutionality — was written with some small differences to the old one, but it raises the same concerns the previous law did in infringing on the First Amendment. Furthermore, if there was any doubt, records now show that the ag gag law has had a chilling effect on investigations.
Iowa Capital Dispatch reported this week that the Animal Legal Defense Fund and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals — two of the plaintiffs suing over the 2019 law — say that in the years leading up to the passage of Iowa’s 2012 ag gag law, there were at least 10 undercover investigations at farming and slaughterhouse operations in Iowa. Between 2012 and 2018, there were zero investigations, they say.
We objected to this legislation going back to 2012 when the Iowa Legislature and Branstad made “agricultural production facility fraud” a crime. Lawmakers proclaimed they were trying to protect the animal production industry from someone who might surreptitiously videotape what goes on inside those facilities. That begs the question: What’s going on that farmers need to hide?
The law likely had a chilling effect on whistleblowers reporting unsafe or inhumane practices in animal processing and on investigative reporting of abuses within the food chain. That’s a highly troubling consequence.
A law such as Iowa’s would have blocked public-service efforts of the likes of Upton Sinclair, whose early 20th-century book, “The Jungle,” based on his undercover work, exposed the horribly unsanitary practices of the meatpacking industry of that time.
We’re living in an era in which massive food contamination outbreaks are regular occurrences. In recent years, we’ve seen recalls of romaine lettuce, eggs, ground turkey and other grocery store staples.
What sense does it make that Iowa law would allow for secrecy in an area that has a direct impact on the nation’s food supply? The court must once again right this legislative wrong. And this time, Iowa lawmakers should let the measure die. Iowans have a high degree of concern about the quality control of the states’ food processing facilities.
Agricultural facilities should operate with more transparency than other industries, not less.