It’s wonderful that county and city entities are working to get COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, child care providers and essential employees. It is also incredibly frustrating for those of us 65 and over who are also “eligible” under Phase 1B.
Everyone knows that people in this age group suffer and die at a much higher rate from the virus. Who is looking out for us? Who is arranging for shots to be given to us at the mall? I consider myself lucky to have made it onto the list at Walgreen’s, when they offered a limited number of shots (allegedly those “declined” by the unenlightened staff at area nursing homes). But I want every older person to get one — without having to obsessively wait by the phone, watch the news, check email and log in to drugstores every hour on the hour, hoping there will be more, and they won’t disappear before their eyes as they complete the online forms.
That’s what happened to me — moments after I got mine, I could not get one for my husband. Articles in the TH about other groups being aided by champions like the VNA, Grand River Medical and Greater Dubuque Development are incredibly frustrating to the rest of us who are just as eligible, but forced to wait — as Gov. Reynolds drops the state mandate, dangerous variants fly through the air and schools are forced to reopen.
Our sleeves are up — where are the shots?