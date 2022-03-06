It is increasingly evident most people — not only in America, but across the world — are fed up with the masks, mandates, hyperbole and the political and bureaucratic inconsistencies and hypocrisy surrounding the now two-year-old COVID-19 panic. The loss of life from the effects of this virus is a tragedy — perhaps more so because it might be proven, if it hasn’t already, to be a purposely manufactured “research” pathogen funded by one or more government agencies.
Vaccines developed under the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative, though not providing immunity, have had therapeutic value and with the identification of other effective therapies, supplements and treatments, outcomes have vastly improved since the pandemic’s early days.
In the U.S., comparisons between authoritarian “lockdown” states and those allowing more personal freedom reveal little overall difference in medical outcomes, much to the chagrin of control freaks who wish to direct the lives of the hoi polloi.
Variants of the 1918 “Spanish flu” exist today and variations of COVID-19 will persist in the future. It’s well past time to move on. But, as we saw following the critical early stages of the pandemic and continuing to this day, some politicians and bureaucrats, obsessively focused on this one singular threat of being alive, are having difficulty relinquishing their control.
Going forward, in an effort not to repeat the mistakes made, an important question will be whether the consequences of this myopic, short-sighted attention to the virus, ignoring nearly everything else — delaying standard health screenings and surgeries, locking children out of schools, shutting down the economy and destroying livelihoods because some bureaucrat decided you weren’t “essential” — will outweigh the costs of premature non-COVID deaths, retarded educational and social development of children and lower living standards for many.
Beyond those repercussions, the hodgepodge of constantly changing, on again, off again rules and regulations of questionable and debatable sense and efficacy has been a display of bureaucratic central planning at its finest. One wonders the purpose of continuing to mandate the masking of children, a demographic at minimal risk from this virus, unless to create a generation of lemmings.
The lessons to be learned from this pandemic are now more political than scientific, as Democrats selectively apply laws — massive gatherings of illegal immigrants on our southern border and mobs of left-wing demonstrators are “acceptable risks,” while religious gatherings and entertainment venues were prohibited.
Parents challenging the heavy-handed policies of left-wing school board members are labeled “domestic terrorists” while data disputing state-sanctioned “science” or social media narratives are censored as “misinformation.”
A COVID cancel culture is developing as people lose their jobs for “non-compliance,” New Yorkers being required to show their “papers” to access dining establishments and one man awaiting a heart transplant was removed from the queue for refusing to be vaccinated. The message? Comply or die.
These are tastes of tyranny. In totalitarian countries, dissidents “disappear.” We aren’t there — yet — but shutting down your ability to live, work, travel and conduct your own life isn’t much different.
In the election of 2020, it was decided that good policies — secure borders, energy independence, less regulation, lower taxes, booming economic growth, record employment, increasing real wages, and low inflation — were insufficient reasons to reelect those who implemented those policies. Instead, an electoral majority opted for those who, predictably, have now reversed those gains.
The virus is waning. A progressive power grab is ascendant. What can you do? Remember this November.