Conversations about Critical Race Theory often stumble on the politicized meanings of the terms “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion.”
The following research-supported understandings might helpfully ground discussions of educational policies, staff training options, and curriculum decisions:
Diversity is an objective fact; equity is an important goal; and inclusion is the main way to meet this goal.
Diversity is simply an accurate descriptor for humans. We obviously differ in many ways — height, weight, skin color, hair texture, eye shape, gender expression, age and so on, and very often these differences make real differences in our lives. Informed policies and programs affirm this reality and uninformed ones try to ignore it, usually by treating White, male realities as “normal” and “best.”
Equity means fairness, a level playing field. Abundant statistics demonstrate that many U.S. playing fields are not level. For example, BIPOC (Black, Brown, indigenous people of color) are disadvantaged by educational policies, mortgage loan requirements, employment expectations, law enforcement practices, and other inequities. Attempts to treat everybody equally maintain the unfair status quo; the most-needed changes promote equity.
Inclusion is the best way to promote equity — by recognizing, appreciating and using the talents and skills of all kinds of people.
Acknowledging the lack of equity and the need for more inclusion is not “White shaming.” The point is not to guilt trip people who look like me. The point is informative, educational. When we know more, we can do better.