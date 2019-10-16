Iowa’s governor and lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds and
Adam Gregg, early this month participated in “walks” — Reynolds in Des Moines and Gregg in Mason City — promoting Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative.
In addition to her photo-op and a press release, Reynolds signed a proclamation designating October as Healthiest State Month.
Healthiest State is a program started in 2011 by Reynolds’ predecessor, Terry Branstad, who trumpeted the ambitious goal of making Iowa the nation’s healthiest state. Then Branstad’s lieutenant governor, Reynolds has since taken the baton and run — or walked — with it.
“The Healthiest State Initiative brings Iowans together to work toward an important goal to become the healthiest state in the nation. This year’s Healthiest State Walk gets us ‘moving’ in the right direction,” the governor said in the press release. “Good health enriches the lives of Iowans and strengthens our communities, and it starts with each one of us creating our own healthy habits.”
The press release further noted that the governor is challenging Iowans — you folks in Illinois and Wisconsin, feel free to join in — to 30 minutes of low-impact, moderate exercise every day for the coming year. Walking is a perfect example. “Just a half hour makes a tremendous difference toward whole body health,” she said.
It’s impossible to argue with any of that. What might be questioned, however, is the commitment to and the effectiveness of the initiative.
How much of it is lip service, and how much of it is an honest-to-goodness
commitment toward attaining a lofty goal? And how realistic is the goal anyway?
More than eight years into this initiative, if real progress is going to occur, Iowans need to make their health their personal responsibility. But they also need a message stronger than that delivered by Reynolds the other day.
Not in her press release, not in her public statements and certainly not in the proclamation, did the governor note Iowa’s dubious position on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranking of most obese states. Iowa is No. 4. That’s fourth worst.
Some 36.4% of Iowans are classified as obese (body mass index of 30 or higher). Toward the middle of the pack, but still with plenty of room to improve, are Wisconsin in 21st place (32.0%) and Illinois in 27th (31.1%).
Iowa’s rankings in the categories of exercise and healthy eating are more encouraging, but still in the middle of the pack.
And then there’s the recent report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which estimates that more than 50,000 Iowa 10- to 17-year-olds are obese. That 16.4% obesity rate ranks Iowa 14th worst.
Obesity is not about physical appearances but about its direct connection to myriad serious health conditions and diseases, including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
Not only do obesity-related health problems hurt the length and quality of life, they impose hundreds of billions of dollars of financial strain on individuals, families, employers and taxpayer-supported institutions and programs.
To be clear, this is hardly Reynolds’ problem alone to solve. There is only so much government can do about the obesity problem. As a politician, Reynolds no doubt does not want to start shaming or blaming voters who are carrying extra pounds.
But she could do more. Straight talk about the seriousness of Iowa’s problem. More funding for healthy lifestyle programming. Heightened visibility of the problems and corresponding programs. And more year-round attention to the issue, not just during Healthiest State Month.
A good start might be to scrap the term and goal of Healthiest State. A state sitting fourth-worst for obesity would be better off lowering the bar and attacking the problem incrementally.
A goal of Healthy State or Healthier State, with serious resources complementing an emphasis on personal responsibility, might be a better fit. Let’s get healthier before worrying about healthiest.
See you on the walking trail.