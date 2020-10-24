Reprinted with permission from the Platteville Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Platteville Police Department acknowledges we are currently in a unique time in our country’s history. We are in the throes of the election season. The signs are everywhere, literally, on lawns, in mailboxes and on our televisions — messages from candidates vying for your vote. On top of the hallmarks of a normal election cycle are the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations, financial concerns and day-to-day issues individuals encounter.
It is normal to have healthy disagreements and debates about issues. However, what should never be normal is the intense rhetoric which has become more and more common in our country. A difference in opinion is now an invitation for a confrontation, and we have seen this play out around our country — some even turning violent.
We would like to remind the public to treat others with civility and respect. Civility towards others should not be considered a lost art or a sign of weakness. Being civil does not mean we have to agree. It simply means being courteous to our neighbors and listening to each other. Civility does not divide us; it brings individuals closer together.
Let us operate from the premise that we are living in uncertain times and everyone is dealing with a form of distress. Let us take the high road during discussions and agree to disagree if needed. Let us remember to treat others as we would like to be treated.