In fall of 2018, Dubuque was the cover story in Preservation Magazine, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s quarterly magazine, celebrating Dubuque’s well-deserved reputation as a community that values its cultural and historic resources.

Since the year 2000, property owners in Dubuque have invested more than $300 million in the redevelopment of historic buildings downtown. That investment has, in turn, catalyzed hundreds of millions in new investment in places like the Port of Dubuque, on Schmitt Island and on Main Street. Investment in our historic buildings and neighborhoods has yielded tremendous economic, cultural and societal benefits.

David Klavitter is a founding board member and current chairperson of Heritage Works, a not-for-profit organization founded in 2015 to unlock Dubuque’s economic future by putting the past to work. Its efforts include financial tools, workforce training, educational workshops and architectural tours. Klavitter also is chief marketing officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.