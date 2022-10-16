In fall of 2018, Dubuque was the cover story in Preservation Magazine, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s quarterly magazine, celebrating Dubuque’s well-deserved reputation as a community that values its cultural and historic resources.
Since the year 2000, property owners in Dubuque have invested more than $300 million in the redevelopment of historic buildings downtown. That investment has, in turn, catalyzed hundreds of millions in new investment in places like the Port of Dubuque, on Schmitt Island and on Main Street. Investment in our historic buildings and neighborhoods has yielded tremendous economic, cultural and societal benefits.
Yet, “historic preservation” does not adequately describe what our community has accomplished.
While we value our historic buildings, very few are preserved only as historic relics to the past or to serve as museum pieces. Rather, they are redeveloped to serve a purpose often much different than their original use and for people who live in a 21st century world. In almost every circumstance, our redeveloped historic buildings and neighborhoods are “activated,” rather than “preserved.”
“Historic activation” means that buildings constructed to last several hundred years will continuously find new uses that serve people in the community now and for generations to come.
At Heritage Works, we champion historic activation as a common thread that binds all of us. Everyone wants to live in a vibrant, authentic, equitable and prosperous community. Though we come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, our strong identity as a historic community located in a stunning natural setting gives us a unique lodestar that we can use to guide us in developing shared goals and objectives.
Dubuque’s identity is an irreplaceable asset that could easily be lost if we are not vigilant and active in protecting it.
Historic activation means we all work together to ensure wise, well-planned and sensitively designed development and redevelopment in our historic downtown and neighborhoods. We as a community should not allow historic buildings to be demolished until all alternatives for redevelopment are exhausted. Historic activation means stringent enforcement of building codes and other building regulations to ensure that everyone has a safe, vibrant and comfortable place to live. Historic activation means supporting our community by frequenting local businesses, celebrating together in community events and contributing unique talents for everyone to enjoy.
Historic activation aligns in one way or another with almost all of the City of Dubuque’s strategic goals and priorities.
Activating historic buildings and neighborhoods creates jobs and provides economic opportunity for all, helping to equitably reduce and prevent poverty.
Quality, affordable workforce housing is also a priority for the community. In the past six years, our Heritage Works partners have created 53 quality, affordable rental units in reactivated historic buildings with plans to create over 60 additional quality, affordable rental units in historic neighborhoods within the next few years.
Finally, saving and repurposing historic buildings aligns perfectly with Dubuque’s sustainability goals by retaining durable buildings that are already connected to community infrastructure, retrofitting them with energy efficient building systems and keeping valuable building materials out of landfills.
On behalf of the Heritage Works board and staff, I invite you to join us as we champion historic activation. Help us draw upon the past to inspire our future of shared growth and prosperity. With your help, Dubuque will be known as a model city for historic activation.
David Klavitter is a founding board member and current chairperson of Heritage Works, a not-for-profit organization founded in 2015 to unlock Dubuque’s economic future by putting the past to work. Its efforts include financial tools, workforce training, educational workshops and architectural tours. Klavitter also is chief marketing officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.