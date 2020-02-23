As a former member of the Five Flags Commission, I am adamantly opposed to the proposed Five Flags expansion.
Does the current Five Flags theater and arena space need updating? Yes, obviously. However the $74.3 million expansion is simply an overreach.
According to the city’s own projections, the project will increase local property taxes by $2,200 over 20 years for the average Dubuque homeowner. That’s $111 annually for the homeowner with an assessed value of $146,000. Do you have an extra $111 to kick into a project that might never turn a profit?
Myriad other problems exist:
• The construction and expansion will completely block West Fifth Street, permanently interrupting downtown traffic flow. Not to mention a four-year construction schedule which will interrupt lower Main Street businesses for the duration.
• There are no guarantees that a larger facility will attract large crowds. City staff projections of larger crowds are just that: projections. They are speculations, not guarantees. The only guarantee is that the expansion project will lead to more debt.
• A larger facility will demand more parking and an area to build accessible parking just isn’t available.
• The council claims some costs might be covered by selling “naming” rights. The Five Flags Theater and Civic Center name is part of Dubuque’s cultural and historical heritage. Are you comfortable with renaming these institutions the “Joe Schmoe Memorial Theater” and the “McBurger Civic Center?”
Yes, remodel and refurbish Five Flags Theater and Civic Center, but please reject this over-sized and economically ill-advised expansion on Sept. 8.
Perry was a member of the Five Flags City Civic Center Commission, Dubuque, 1989-1992, chairman, 1991-1992.