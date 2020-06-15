Peg Reis raised a question in her June 6 letter to the Telegraph Herald: “”Why aren’t the protesters shouting, “ALL lives matter?”
The answer was given by Abigail Klapatauskas, on the very same page on the very same day, in her opinion commentary.
Klapatauskas pointed out that substituting “All lives matter” is one of the “subtly oppressive actions” that we white people use to redirect “attention [away] from African Americans” and away from the “racially discriminatory practices within ourselves and our broader community.”
If you’re a white person reading this and thinking, “I’m certainly glad that’s not me,” you might think a little harder. The first job for white Americans who want to bring about a more just society is to work on ourselves, to face up to our unquestioning ignorance regarding the devastating impact that slavery has had on black lives and on the course of our country.
Next comes taking action. It’s time for white Americans to
acknowledge what Pogo pointed out years ago: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Thank you, Abigail, for your honest and unflinching commentary — and for starting a needed conversation, because “Black Lives Matter.”