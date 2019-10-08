Happy National Newspaper Week — glad to see you’re celebrating by reading a local newspaper.
We kicked off the week-long designation with a special section in Sunday’s paper that included a lot of information about our staff, our company and how we cover the news. While much has changed in our industry, one constant remains: We are local news. Our team of 35-plus journalists covers the tri-state area like no other media can. And we’ve done it for decades. That gives us the historical vantage point that brings depth and insight to news coverage.
It’s fitting that a local election day falls within National Newspaper Week because that’s an area where we shine.
Half the residents in the city of Dubuque have an opportunity to narrow the field of candidates vying to represent their ward. Three candidates are on the ballot in each of Wards 3 and 4. Of the six, none has served on council before as one incumbent, Jake Rios, declined to seek re-election, and the other, Kate Larson, moved away midway through her term.
So half the citizens of Dubuque are left to discern which of these six people will best represent their interest on the City Council. It’s a big decision. The council charts the course for the community — will there be a large rebuild of Five Flags Center? Will parks be opened to dogs? Is city leadership headed in the right direction?
Choosing who best aligns with a citizen’s opinions and the needs of the community is a decision that requires research. Where does one look for an accurate summary of a candidate’s beliefs on the issues facing Dubuque today? Facebook? Twitter? Instagram?
You won’t find that kind of analysis anywhere but our newspaper and TelegraphHerald.com. Our candidate interviews and video statements of each candidate are available at https://www.telegraphherald.com/city-elections/.
This week’s celebration of print journalism comes at a time when our industry is struggling mightily. Research by the University of North Carolina shows that more than 1,300 communities that in 2004 had a local newspaper in town today have none.
Despite those dire statistics, we keep churning out local news coverage and telling the stories of our tri-state communities. We’re at city council meetings, graduations, county fairs and ballgames. We ask the tough questions of government officials and examine how tax dollars are spent. We tell the stories of artists, volunteers, entrepreneurs, veterans, parents, teachers and schoolchildren.
We’re proud to be your community newspaper, and we thank you for your continued support.