In the late morning of Wednesday, Jan. 20, a change took place that might have brought joy to some and consternation to others.
No, not the inauguration. I mean, well, that, too, sure.
But also, TelegraphHerald.com got a new look to our website.
We tried not to make the change so dramatic that readers would say, “Wait, what website is this?” But I think it has a cleaner look and an intuitive flow.
There are some new features I want to bring to your attention.
Hopefully, you’ve already been on to check it out and realized you can keep your same account login and password. (No need to change or reset!)
You can share articles with your friends and family, and now, nonsubscribers can read three articles for free each month.
You can do the crossword, sudoku and other puzzles online. This has been functional for a while now, and I know some of our puzzle fans have already checked it out at TelegraphHerald.com/puzzles.
The navigation on the website is changed a bit, and we hope that will make it easier to find what you’re looking for. We’ve created shortcuts to find news from a specific area. If you’re reading a story based in Galena, Ill., for example, you can click a button to read other Galena news.
Genealogists will appreciate that you can now search our full obituary archive easily from the website.
I think there’s a lot to love about the new site, but I recognize that change can be hard to get used to. In fact, last week I had to check my own reaction to another change.
My husband had Martin Luther King Day off work, so he used the time to do some cleaning and organizing in my kitchen. Oh, I mean our kitchen.
When I came home from work, the counters were pristine, and the cabinets were perfectly organized. Gone was the shelf where 14 pairs of sunglasses had inexplicably piled up for years. Empty was the drawer of old charging cords for various appliances. Culled to a fraction was the collection of 40-plus coffee mugs we housed. And the pantry — four long and deep shelves piled high with dry goods, appliances and various other stuff I could never quite find — was unrecognizable. I can actually look in there and see everything.
A dream come true, right? Well, it actually took me a little time to see that. My favorite vintage Tupperware cups were in a different cabinet. The Crock-Pot is in a new place, and so are the paper products. I wasn’t sure I liked all the change.
Then, I looked around a little more. Everything I needed and loved was right there. The kitchen looks cleaner and is far more organized. I just had to recalibrate a little and get used to the new space.
That’s how it is with the website. It will take a little getting used to, but we think readers will really like it. Give it a little time. And if you need help finding something (like the Crock-Pot), just let me know.