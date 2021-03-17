As a petroleum marketer in Worthington, Iowa, we proudly support the farmers that grow the crops to support the ethanol and biofuels industry. In fact, our statewide association changed its name from Petroleum Marketers of Iowa to FUELIowa to show our support to the biofuels industry. We have worked very well over the years with the renewable fuels industry to expand these products. Today in Iowa, 87% of all gasoline sold is ethanol and 70% of all on-road diesel sold contains biodiesel.
Increasing the sale of higher blended fuels is a shared goal, but the fuel mandate proposal facing our Legislature is the wrong approach. House Study bill 185 and Senate File 549 raise costs to both businesses and the consumers through restricted market competition. If this bill is implemented, it will first mandate B11 by this April and B20 by April 2024. Winter months, the mandate will be B5.
The fact is that there are only a few terminals in the state capable to blend these fuels at this time. The majority of our customer base does not want biodiesel when ordering fuel. This will be another day we wake up and one more choice that we had is now gone to another mandate. Beginning in 2025, the E15 mandate on gasoline takes place. If we compare the impact in Minnesota, which has a similar mandate, prices there are higher. That state’s taxable diesel gallons are down 6%, while Iowa’s have increased 5%.
I have no issues with E15 and encourage more choices at the pump. But not only does the mandate take away this important choice, the main problem is the sheer cost of implementing it. It is estimated our industry will have to invest at least $1 billion by January 2025 to comply with this mandate, with
$800 million alone for E15 compliance. At the same time, the state is offering $15 million of taxpayers’ money over three years as grants. Doing the math, that’s 1.5% of the cost — nowhere close to reaching the amount needed to comply with the mandate.
The result of these costs? The mandate will close many small businesses, many of those in rural Iowa who are supplying you your gasoline and diesel fuels. These businesses provide many essential services in Iowa communities beyond just selling fuel. Mandates pick winners and losers, and it will be mostly small businesses serving the rural distribution network that will lose out. This isn’t the route we should be using to grow choices at the pump.
This mandate does not promote consumer choice, it limits consumer choice. It will greatly restrict access to unleaded gasoline that Iowans use in their boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs and old classic cars. This bill as written will cause unleaded to start to disappear, or if you happen to find it, it will be at one dispenser listed under “restricted” use. FUELIowa wants alternatives to this legislation based on free market principles, incentives, and infrastructure assistance. This route, and not mandates, will keep Iowa as a leader in biofuels.