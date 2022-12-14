When Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-1, in September to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, officials acknowledged it wasn’t going to resolve the city’s issues with homelessness.

Instead, it was intended to revise an outdated ordinance after an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living on streets, in parking ramps and on public and private property.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.