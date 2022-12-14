When Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-1, in September to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, officials acknowledged it wasn’t going to resolve the city’s issues with homelessness.
Instead, it was intended to revise an outdated ordinance after an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living on streets, in parking ramps and on public and private property.
So while police now have an enforcement option to move people along, little has been done to address the underlying issue: the uptick in homelessness.
Back in September, virtually all the city personnel and City Council members that discussed the problem liked the idea of implementing a secondary responder model, in which first responders on calls also bring in a second person, such as a social worker, to help connect people in a crisis with resources.
But that, city officials said, was part of a long-term response, not to be implemented immediately.
Now three months later, as winter begins to set in and homelessness continues to be an issue, there seems to have been little movement on the second responder idea.
Meanwhile, Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, the agency tasked with monitoring and providing assistance to homeless residents who live outdoors, counted 26 unsheltered people in Dubuque County this summer, more than ever before. Officials there likewise expect to see more unhoused people than usual this winter.
After posting notices of violation at 15 homeless camps in the first eight months of the year, Dubuque police recorded eight more since the ordinance was passed. In 2021, the police posted five notices of violation for camps.
With that sort of growth, now’s the time to be proactive. A complicated problem like an uptick in homelessness won’t be resolved with an ordinance change. Assistant Police Chief Joe Messerich acknowledged at the time of the enforcement change that “you can’t really cite or arrest your way out of” a problem like this.
It’s vital that the city step forward to create a second tier of response to this issue. Many community stakeholders could be part of this addressing the situation, from social services agencies to churches and individual citizens. The approach of including a secondary responder should be a sooner-rather-than-later piece of community response.
City officials should expedite implementation of the second responder approach to work in tandem with law enforcement to get to the root of the problem.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
