During the slavery and Jim Crow periods, there was no effective way to appeal electoral mistreatment by the state governments because the federal government allowed the interpretation of the Constitution that state police powers under the 10th Amendment and electoral powers pursuant to Article I allowed states to racially discriminate at the polls as well as in all aspects of life.
At the time, the federal government also engaged in segregation and racist cultural norms.
The nation’s government was routinely reticent to hire Blacks. When Blacks were hired to the federal government or nominated to a post, they were segregated with the same enthusiasm exercised by the states. President Woodrow Wilson for example, “defended segregation as in the best interest of Blacks.” Photos were required on civil service applications until 1940.
The NAACP and other rights organizations founded in the first decade of the 20th century started off fighting segregation in Congress. Activists tried and tried again to pass an anti-lynching bill in Congress but the effort was impossible. Blocked by Southern Democratic legislators returned to Congress after Reconstruction, every attempt at anti-lynching legislation was filibustered from 1918. An anti-lynching bill did not pass through Congress until 2021.
Ultimately, the NAACP and other rights groups switched their approach to the federal courts and were able to get some relief through the federal government. The effort to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson was successful in 1954 and allowed the nation to press toward democracy. In the late 1950s and 1960s, several Civil Rights Acts were passed in Congress, including the Voting Rights Act, which opened democracy to Blacks and other minorities after centuries of exclusion.
Conservatives were not happy with this approach by the federal government, and as Steven Teles outlines in The Rise of the Conservative Legal Movement, the gains of the 1960s motivated conservative desire to control the federal courts in particular and the legal system generally. The mission became an effort to return interpretation of the Constitution and the power of the states back to one that legalizes discrimination.
Today, conservative power over the federal courts and state legislatures is achieving its goals, restricting the ability of rights seekers to secure constitutional protection and even worse, working to erode the Constitution and reject its ideals.
A threshold step in this process was the Shelby v. Holder decision. It removed federal oversight over voter suppression, even though it was clear that states continued to work to limit voter access. The decision began a hard shift back to a federal government willing to tolerate undemocratic state action, and arguably to participate in undemocratic action, itself.
Since Shelby, states have passed a bevy of voter suppression laws, even laws like in North Carolina that were previously rejected under the VRA because they are discriminatory. And things have not stopped there. The power to legislate abortion has been returned to the states that have in turn limited the right to abortion and to transgender care. States have passed and approved legislation that bans U.S. history and national knowledge; gerrymandered states to exclude huge swaths of voters from the ability to weigh in on electoral results; reduced social resources removing safety protections for child workers, reducing benefits and refusing expansion of support for healthcare and mental health.
If this trend continues, the possibility of Jim Crow, citizenship for some and none for most, is real. Again, there will be no one to appeal to for constitutional protection. This time, it won’t just be Black people in peril, it will be most folks — poor, working class, elderly, language minority and the youth.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
