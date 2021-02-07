The breach of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 put a stain on America. Those participating cannot claim to be patriots. They became, if they weren’t already, criminals and should face the consequences of their actions.
It was as conservative writer Brent Bozell expressed —borrowing from FDR — a day that will live in infamy. Bozell rightly asserted that this was not a time to claim equivalency with past and ongoing left-wing misbehavior; this was mostly a Trump crowd and “we don’t use misbehavior by those we disagree with to excuse the misbehaviors of those we do. Personal responsibility is the hallmark of our philosophy.”
Following the Capitol trespass, Democrats’ first order of business was to again impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement to insurrection.” Then with Trump gone, almost concurrent with President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech calling for healing and unity, partisans scheduled a political trial in the Senate.
If Trump is guilty as many believe, might “unity” be better served by trial under the standards set in law, not by political partisans?
If Democrats want unity, they might consider the down-ballot success of Republicans means not every Democrat is on board with all elements of their agenda and that neither “side” has a clear mandate. Without compromise, we can expect more of the behaviors of the extreme elements of our political and cultural divide.
Also, the progressive penchant for name-calling, labeling half the nation’s citizens “racists,” “Nazis,” “White supremacists,” or one of their other various “ists” and “phobes” continues apace. Using the Capitol siege to associate and equate all Trump voters with those lawbreakers and having several high-profile progressives urging “going after Trump enablers” and deprogramming and “re-educating” his supporters is less than unifying.
The recent election results have put the conservative values of limited government, the rule of law, individual rights, personal liberty, freedom of speech and worship, free markets, private property and the traditional family at great risk. Furthering the divide, some progressives dismiss conservative values as inherently racist.
When Trump won in 2016, Hillary Clinton declared “you cannot be civil with a political party that attacks what you stand for, what you care about” and said civility could return when Democrats regained power. It’s difficult to know what progressives “stand for” because their cultural and moral relativism and denial of objective truth is rudderless — involving constantly changing demands for what they call “progress.”
So far, it mostly appears that the Democrats and ideologues in charge want “unity” of one-party rule.
Democrats’ actions going forward will inform us as to whether their goal is unity or if it is to cement themselves into power, making it difficult — preferably impossible — for them to lose federal elections. We will see if the means to that power — ending the Senate filibuster, House and Senate representation for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, Supreme Court packing, Electoral College elimination, amnesty with open borders — is implemented.
If successful, ideological progressives will achieve electoral domination that will marginalize opposition party leaders. At the very least Democrats will contrive new giveaways, adding new constituencies dependent on government favors which, once given, are impossible to eliminate and serve to secure electoral support.
If their current actions are any indication, returning to civility seems to have given way to vindictiveness and retribution while unity is enforced through capitulation and compliance.