We’ve got a housing shortage in Dubuque, especially among renters living on low incomes.
Nearly half of Dubuque rental households spend more than 30% of their income on rent, with half of those folks forking over more than 50%. Given their income, about 5,000 families in Dubuque qualify for housing subsidies (“Section 8” vouchers) from the federal government, but only about 900 actually receive vouchers at any given time due to inadequate federal funding.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. concluded in a recent study that “cost overburdened renters and relatively low unemployment despite the COVID-19 pandemic, show a sustained need for workforce housing.” They recommended that Dubuque apply for designation as a “distressed housing community,” which would increase the chances that both affordable and mid-market housing projects would receive state tax credits.
City Housing Director Alexis Steger said the city recently “expressed support” for applications for tax credits from the Iowa Finance Authority for a new affordable housing complex on Radford Road and for rehabbing the Henry Stout Apartments downtown. Projects of this type could potentially receive tax-increment financing from the city as well. And now homeowners can build accessory housing (“mother-in-law cottages”) on their property, which is a good move.
“The City of Dubuque is continually researching and making significant efforts to be at the forefront of innovative ideas that will work for Dubuque,” Steger said in an email.
But much remains to be done. Ultimately, we need to rely less on state and federal government funding and, instead, put more of our own skin in the game. Yes, that means that we local taxpayers need to commit to helping people realize a better life.
The Urban Institute notes that the cost of developing single- or multiple-family affordable housing usually stops before such projects start. “Without the help of too-scarce government subsidies for creating, preserving, and operating affordable apartments, building these homes is often impossible,” it states on its website. This is especially true for three- or four-bedroom apartments, of which Dubuque has a severe shortage, according to City Councilman Danny Sprank.
So what more can we do? We could offer grants to nonprofit organizations to buy and maintain abandoned buildings, such as schools, for low-income housing. The city could provide its own rent-subsidy vouchers to residents, along with new incentives to landlords who accept them. (Last year the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill prohibiting cities from requiring landlords to accept housing vouchers, so such incentives seem to be necessary.)
Zoning changes could help even more. Most of Dubuque is zoned for single-family housing, which tends to segregate people by economic class and, to a degree, by race. By rezoning neighborhoods to allow for the inclusion of multi-family units, by reducing minimum lot-size requirements, and by providing rent subsidies in these middle-class neighborhoods, the city can both reduce development costs and help people with low incomes realize a better future.
“I’d be all for that,” Sprank said. He noted that neighbors might object but that something needs to be done.
As researcher Lawrence Katz and others have learned, people who move into middle-class, “high opportunity” neighborhoods are more successful than those who are concentrated in poverty-stricken areas. This is especially true for their children, who are able to attend better schools and are more likely to get a higher education and support themselves. In other words, where one lives affects how well one does.
Let us adopt an attitude of “Yes, in my backyard!”
