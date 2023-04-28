“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese Proverb

That old saying has been construed to encompass a broader meaning in some corporate environs, but today, as most states mark Arbor Day, we can take this sage advice quite literally. This is a great time to plant a tree.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.