“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese Proverb
That old saying has been construed to encompass a broader meaning in some corporate environs, but today, as most states mark Arbor Day, we can take this sage advice quite literally. This is a great time to plant a tree.
In fact, government at every level is supporting tree planting at an unprecedented level. The City of Dubuque and local nonprofit Dubuque Trees Forever are working together on a grant application in hopes of capitalizing on the $1.5 billion investment in urban forestry approved last year as part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
Prior to the federal appropriation, most of the funding to bolster urban tree canopies has come from nonprofits and municipal and state governments. Several area communities have benefited from such funding in the past, mostly from state natural resources departments.
The benefits of trees are myriad. Just walking among them relieves stress and provides a calming effect. Trees help our environment by producing oxygen, reducing stormwater runoff and providing habitat for birds and other wildlife. And does anything beat relaxing in the shade of a tree?
We’ve seen trees destroyed by ice storms, derechos, flooding, lightning and invasive species. This Arbor Day, give Mother Nature a helping hand by planting a tree.
When the proposal first was presented to construct brain health rooms in local high schools, there might have been some skeptics.
Certainly, most people understand that depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among teens and adolescents. Globally, one in seven 10- to 19-year-olds experiences a brain health issue.
Anyone who has spent time with distressed teens knows the opportunity to take a moment to calm down, recalibrate, employ strategies and just breathe can go a long way toward deescalating stressful situations.
Still, there might have been some lingering concerns about creating such a space in a high school, where students might take advantage of the opportunity to avoid class.
More than a year after brain health rooms first were deployed in Dubuque schools, the value of such a space has become apparent. The effort to bring some measure of relief to students battling brain health challenges is working.
Brain health rooms opened at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools in early 2022 and have seen more than 7,000 visits, according to Dubuque Community School District data.
While schools have made some tweaks to the rooms’ operating model over the past year to ensure they are being properly utilized, staff agree that the spaces have been a positive addition for students.
Now the school district’s Alta Vista Campus has launched its brain health retreat room, where students can come for short periods during the school day to meet with a supportive staff member as they process emotions and stressful situations.
Local nonprofit Brain Health Now has designed and funded brain health retreat rooms at Senior, Hempstead, Alta Vista, Wahlert Catholic High School, Southwestern Wisconsin High School and Potosi (Wis.) High School, according to founder Debi Butler. Students stop in for a quick intervention and are limited, in most cases, to no more than 15 or 20 minutes.
A salute to Butler and Brain Health Now for driving this initiative that has made real progress toward meeting the needs of our kids.
Each Sunday, the Telegraph Herald highlights a local “Person who makes a difference” via volunteer efforts. This week showcased Dubuque resident Gail Miller, an American Red Cross volunteer for 50 years, who has responded locally to hundreds of residential fires, floods and tornadoes and who has been deployed nationally to numerous major disaster sites to offer assistance. She sets a great example. You could, too.
The beauty of volunteering is that literally anybody can do it. The donation you are making is simply your time and effort, and opportunities are plentiful enough that it’s not hard to find something that sparks your interest.
Pre-pandemic, volunteers were visible and essential parts of local operations ranging from nonprofits to churches to schools to health care settings. Nationwide, more than 70 million people volunteered at least once in the prior year, according to pre-pandemic figures. Then everything changed. In Iowa, the formal volunteering rate dropped from 33.1% in 2019 to 29.9% in 2021. Illinois’ rate dropped from 33% to 28.3%, while Wisconsin’s rate dropped from 37.5% to 24.9%.
Today, though the volunteer sector has rallied, there are still many more ways volunteers could fill a void.
Chances are, an organization you already know and care about could use a helping hand — all you have to do is ask. Otherwise, it only takes a few minutes to hop online and find a local group in need of volunteers.
Make this spring one of renewal — find a way to volunteer.
