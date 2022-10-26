In Iowa the health and safety of our children and families have always been our top priorities. But according to the Center for Disease Control, guns are the second leading cause of death among children and teens in Iowa. Our rate of gun homicides increased 168% and gun suicides increased 35% compared to a 70% increase and 12% increase nationwide.

On the back of your Nov. 8 ballot find Public Measure 1, a proposed Iowa Constitutional amendment. Public Measure 1 seems to read just like the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms. However, a careful reading exposes this very important language; “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed ... Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.