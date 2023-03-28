“There is hardly any political question in the United States that sooner or later does not turn into a judicial question,” wrote Alexis de Tocqueville, the brilliant observer of American life.

I’m pretty sure De Tocqueville didn’t have in mind scenarios like Donald Trump using a (now disgraced and disbarred) bagman-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to front hush money to a porn star and then recording the $130,000 reimbursement as “legal fees.”

Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

