RURAL AMERICA — This morning five Canada geese flew low over the house, forming an uneven v-formation, all chatting at once, heading northwest. Knowing that out here there is no one within shouting distance I did, in fact, shout, “You’re headed in the wrong direction!” All quieted for a brief moment, and then continued on their way. We’re into the sincere, quiet grayness of January, a time out here when cold winds from the north howl through the trees, hurtling noisily past the northwest corner of my house, whooshing, hissing, whistling, awakening wind chimes a friend made for me, and sometimes waking me in the night.

A U.S. Department of State passport renewal application lies complete on my dining room table, awaiting action. All I need now is the obligatory mug shot, then I’m good to go. And go I shall, having long been an inveterate traveler. Not sure to where I’ll next travel, but one day I know that I shall travel to a place known only to those who have gone before, a place requiring neither passport nor special papers, a place where all are welcomed and remembered. I shan’t travel today or tomorrow, but soon enough. Soon enough.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.