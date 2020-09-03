Gov. J.B. Pritzker hired a lot of expert talent to guide his new $5 million “It Only Works if You Wear It” campaign to encourage Illinoisans to wear a mask. But the campaign apparently isn’t spending a dime on print advertising in newspapers.
Instead, it’s using various forms of broadcast, billboards and social media to spread the word.
The governor hired an ad agency to place the advertising, a world-class photographer, talent, an agency to provide creative direction and another agency that specializes in understanding and simplifying. Then, there’s a firm that provides data insights. And let’s not forget the COVID-19 modeling team, whatever that is!
But here’s one thing all of these media experts missed that the governor and his team do know, and it’s been in front of them every day — Illinois newspapers. They missed the newspapers that covered his daily news conferences to update Illinoisans about COVID-19.
They missed local newspapers, such as The Galena Gazette, that have kept communities informed about the pandemic. Newspapers provided a fact-based lifeline of much needed information.
Analytics and metrics are great, but how do you measure what’s staring you in the face every single day?
Maybe the analysts should find a way to measure the impact that newspapers have had in communicating critical information across the state. That would be substantial!
The city of Galena understands this. It’s the reason why the city included The Galena Gazette, the local newspaper, in the city’s
“Masks Mean Business” advertising campaign. We also appreciate the letter of support from Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) on behalf of Illinois newspapers and broadcasters.
We understand the value of broadcast in the advertising mix. As have newspapers, broadcast has been there every step of the way.
But, to our knowledge there were no reporters from Facebook or any other social media platform at any of the governor’s news conferences. In fact, it seems the only fact-based reporting on social media is from credible news outlets like newspapers and broadcast outlets, and it didn’t cost the state anything! So, Mark Zuckerberg profits while Illinois newspapers continue to struggle with economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic.
Newspapers have carried the message, but when it’s time to get the benefit of a paid campaign they weren’t included. In addition
Capitol News Illinois, an initiative supported by Illinois newspapers, has reported on every one of the governor’s news conferences and can be found on this newspaper’s website.
This is just the latest of a series of snubs of newspapers from state government. They include the secretary of state’s recent campaign to reopen facilities, and the Department of Aging’s effort to report elder abuse.
The newspapers in Illinois deserve better treatment from the governor and his staff. They have relied on print journalists to deliver the much-needed and timely fact-based information during these trying times.