After reading Kelly Larson’s opinion piece, which was published in the Feb. 6 issue of the TH, I am thinking, “How lucky are we to have Ms. Larson in our community as the human rights director for our city?”
Although I have shared many of her feelings and posed some of her questions to myself, I could not have so thoughtfully and eloquently presented them to others. Can we reflect upon our experiences and biases and admit how they might have advanced injustice and inequality for others? Will we challenge ourselves to learn from this self-examination? Should we then require more understanding and appropriate actions from ourselves, our leaders, our community, our institutions, our country?
I think we can. I hope we will. And I believe we should.
Thank you, Ms. Larson, for your insights and helping us to look inward before forming our opinions and stating our views.