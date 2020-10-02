If, in voting for the president of the United States, I were able to look past all the unprincipled decisions of the Trump administration, I would have to be stopped by one horrendous act, the separation of children from their parents at the camps on our southern borders.
How could any woman who is a mother condone this? I am a mother and a grandmother. It tears my heart to hear the stories of toddlers being taken away from their mothers. How will these babies ever be reunited with their mothers? Where have they taken them? Not since World War II have we heard of camps like this.
Even if I could overlook everything else he has done, I could never vote
for Donald Trump because of this inhumane atrocity.
And who has been supporting every horrible action by Trump? Joni Ernst. She is as unprincipled as he is. Vote for Theresa Greenfield instead. She is a mom. She would never allow this to happen.
It is time for a change in this country.