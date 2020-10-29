When you watch all the riots, looting, burning and tearing down of statutes on TV news, you do not see Trump caps or Trump banners. Therefore, you must conclude the looters, rioters and destroyers of property are made up of liberals, Democrats and Communist sympathizers.
Where are the Republicans? Most of them are working or sleeping so they can go back to work the next day. Someone must pay the bills for all the “free” stuff that is demanded by the liberals. By the way, in this world nothing is free except the wind, the rain and the sunshine.
The Democrats claim the Republicans are racists, but the facts do not support this. It was the Democrat South who imported the slaves to pick their cotton and other menial tasks. It was the Democratic Ku Klux Klan that continued their regime of terror by hanging Blacks for any perceived grievance.
In most of our major cities that have racial problems, high unemployment and ever burdening debt, you will find the city has been run by the Democrats for many years.
If you love this country where you grew up free and don’t want it destroyed — vote your heart and support the man who has done great things for this country in the last four years. He has done more for the “working” people while in office than Biden accomplished in 47 years in Washington being paid by taxpayers. Let us leave this country a better place for our children and grandchildren.