Questions for our time: A ticket taker in a theater has some paranoia and anger about his manager so he tells the manager he is quitting. For revenge, on his last day of work he yells “fire” in the theater and a patron dies in his rush to escape. The questions are 1) should the manager let the incident go since man is no longer employed there? or 2) should he rehire him because he learned his employee had a lot of supporters? or 3) should he turn him in to the authorities where he could get mental therapy and be prevented from causing further injury and damage?