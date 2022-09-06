The stories about my father were diluted by others’ accounts so that he was a legend before I heard the first epic.
I saw him as a man hidden in a shroud and for me the tales are bones without the meanings, unless I remember his touch and his lessons.
He was one of The Boys of Pointe du Hoc, that President Reagan described, “You were young the day you took these cliffs; some of you were hardly more than boys, with the deepest joys of life before you. Yet you risked everything here ...”
He was the Captain of Company E, the Second Rangers. These were the men who stormed Hell’s gate on D-Day and rose the sheer cliffs to take a continent. He was among those who first crossed the Rhine into the monster’s belly. He opened Dachau.
He grew up in the central Illinois area of Farmer City and Bloomington.
His legend began with play. He said he first played basketball in a weedy alley using a wad of cloth or paper that he’d toss into a coffee can hung on a shed. He showed me the shed after mom died. I saw a gangly child hopping against the stones of the alley and throwing the ball into the can.
He showed me his life with its weeds, blood and flesh.
He told the story about his high school coach contacting Northwestern in faraway Chicago; winning a scholarship and finding a job. It was 1933, the heart of the darkness.
He was captain of the team in 1938. Some of the news accounts from then note his aggressive style of play and his use of the one-handed jumper. Today his shot is controversial in some histories of basketball, as he may have been the first to regularly shoot a one hand set shot in the Big Ten.
He went to war after he finished college.
He became a member of the elite rangers.
He often said that “Life is a battle. Stay with it.” Thousands of times he told me, “Keep pluggin’”
I learned the value of persevering love.
I learned that when he said to keep pluggin’, he knew the battles and knew there’s no goodness without perseverance.
About Dachau, he said, “The bodies were stacked like cordwood, in piles, everywhere.”
He received the Silver Star for what Omar Bradley called “leadership” when he held a valley against all odds to keep a supply line open. The orders of the day and some of history is left, now, with my brother and me.
After all the blood, you wouldn’t expect meatpacking, but like so many other Trenkles did, he worked hard at it and became president of Agar on the South Side of Chicago.
When I was young he’d push the work ethic. He’d talk about integrity as if he and I were standing by Christ at the Passion and we’d have to fight for God at the crucifixion, together. I think he understood as well as a man can about being a scapegoat.
I saw him on his knees many times, in prayer. He knew that blame starts fires and ends life. I feel the tears when I remember these things, feel the swell in my eyes and want to find him, but I know he’s not coming back.
“You don’t get choices like you think you do, son. And you’re gonna work. And you won’t forget your roots. It matters.”
When I was 17 I packed hams on a fast moving stream of freshly cut meat on a production line at Agar Packing Company. I cut my hands hundreds of times, dozens of times each day, at the tiny razor sharp edges of the cans before they went to the freezers.
When the other packers discovered he signed the checks, I’d get an occasional ham thrown into my back when I turned away from the group. Dad wouldn’t interfere. He knew I had to learn to fight and to stand alone.
When I was 21 I worked at a hog facility outside Belmont, Wis., where I shoveled manure for eight hours. Dad made me the “assistant manager.” The title didn’t go to my head.
Today, I’m an older man looking out over my life. I sometimes hear his voice and remember the lessons. I know he’d be praying that all my children be close but he’d also say that life is strange, that we bear up, despite the tragedies life will present.
When I was 7, I fell into a sharp wire fence and hung till my arm tore. Dad stood over me while another WWII vet stitched my bicep. I believe he knew the pain but he also knew I had to get through it. Afterward, he flipped a half dollar my way.
Before he died, he told me many times that he loved me, and I never missed a chance to tell him the same. He showed me the truth about the fortitude it takes to be happy in life.
I know we wouldn’t have freedom if we didn’t sacrifice. I’m now finding that miracles happen when you “...keep plugging.” I learned that as a child.
I know the weeds and the bones. Love, loyalty, faith, hope and perseverance. The meanings my dad placed on these have made all the difference.
