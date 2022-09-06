The stories about my father were diluted by others’ accounts so that he was a legend before I heard the first epic.

I saw him as a man hidden in a shroud and for me the tales are bones without the meanings, unless I remember his touch and his lessons.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

