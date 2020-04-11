In 2008, some CEOs and Wall Street brought the world financial system to the edge of destruction with their greed and financial malfeasance. To save the world, we had to save them. We gave them trillions of dollars. To show their appreciation they took some of that money, gave themselves record bonuses and bought your foreclosed homes for 10 cents on the dollar.
The past eight years these same people have been borrowing record sums to buy their own stock back. This made the stock price soar. They cashed out their stock options for hundreds of millions, taxed at half the rate of the working man’s income. Stock holders profited handsomely. Now the debt is due and they can not pay it. No one wants to buy it and rightfully so. It is toxic.
I have seen this movie before. Get ready to get your $1,200 check, hush money, so that you look the other way while they scoop up their trillions of dollars. “To save the world,” of course. The taxpayers get the bill. They go back to the Hamptons.
If we had an actual free market capitalism system, or even a just system, the stock holders and CEOs would lose every penny before one dollar of taxpayer money is used to save them. That is not how it works in America. What we have in America is a financial system that functions as socialism for the rich and free market capitalism for the working man.