Christmas might just come early this year. Or at least, your Christmas Day newspaper might.
I’ve detailed in this space before the employment challenges we’ve had this year, with many areas of operation running shorthanded. When you put out a product 365 days a year — yes, even when we prepare the digital Mondays, we have a crew including reporters and editors working on Sunday to cover stories and build the online pages — it can wear on folks.
We got to thinking that if the Christmas Day paper went to the printing press very early on Christmas Eve — in the afternoon instead of late at night — we could give a bunch of our folks who work nights the opportunity to have the night off with their families. Then, we started working on logistics to make that happen.
Our TH copy editors, for example, will have to put together the pages for two editions in about a 24-hour span. But then they will get a break for a good 24 hours — which never really happens otherwise.
We’ve been able to make adjustments in other areas to ensure we can manage the early deadlines without too many changes in content.
Because Christmas falls on a Saturday, many businesses and virtually all government offices will recognize the holiday by being closed on Christmas Eve. That will make for a pretty slow news cycle. The stock market is closed on Christmas Eve this year, so there won’t be market results to get in the paper. One thing we won’t get in Saturday’s paper will be the Friday evening lottery drawings. We’ll circle back to run them on Sunday instead.
We still will have the usual slate of local stories ready for Christmas Day publication, so readers won’t be getting any less in local news coverage. And I’m throwing in two extra pages of Christmas puzzles just for fun.
Because the newspapers will be printed so early, we figured we might as well give carriers a chance to deliver them early as well — that way they could actually have Christmas morning off for a change. We’ll give carriers and drivers the option so they can make their deliveries when it works best for them between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
With no changes to the Friday morning Christmas Eve delivery schedule, it could mean that some readers will get two papers, hot off the press, both delivered on Friday — one at 6 a.m. as usual, and the Saturday paper on Friday night. And if you see your carrier, be sure to wish him or her happy holidays. These folks are a hard-working bunch and a critical piece of our distribution system.
On behalf of all of us at the Telegraph Herald, we wish everyone in our tri-state community a safe and joyous holiday season. We appreciate your readership and support.