I am responding to the TH’s endorsement of Scott Nelson for Dubuque County attorney. The TH made the same mistake it made in 2018 in endorsing C.J. May III.
As I have stated earlier to the TH, I worked as an assistant Dubuque County attorney from 1989 to 2021. Based on my experience, Scott Nelson is disqualified because of his flippant attitude toward domestic assault victims and the requirements of the Iowa code as to the prosecution of domestic assault cases. There is no greater role the county attorney plays in the community than that of the advocate for victims of crime. The seriousness with which a county attorney office treats its victims is not limited to domestic assault cases. That seriousness translates to the full range of cases from simple theft to homicide, which, frankly, is often the result of domestic assault.
The TH also failed to explore the fact that Mr. Nelson has been a solo practitioner. Voters are entitled to know how he intends to retain and manage an office of multiple attorneys when he has not worked with anyone else for years. C.J. May was also a solo practitioner.
I worked with Richard Kirkendall since March 2018. I know he has the personal skills and appropriate temperament to make the county attorney office work as a team. He has always been a tireless advocate for the victims of the domestic assault and sexual assault cases he prosecuted for Dubuque County.
Kirkendall is a loose cannon. Definitely not leadership material.
