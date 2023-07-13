President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11-12 is not just routine, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden first stopped in Britain, underscoring our special relationship. The last stop on the itinerary is Finland, NATO’s newest member.

When Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited the United States, some criticized the absence of a state dinner. However, Britain became part of our transatlantic family in World War II. Formalities are not required.

Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu