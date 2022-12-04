This past October, Evie West, a police officer from Cleveland, Tenn., spoke at Dubuque Golf and Country Club, some high schools, and at the University of Dubuque. According to the TH article, which accurately summarized her story, she “advocated for pregnant women to consider adoption instead of abortion.”
Pregnant with her second child, the article reported she “initially chose to receive an abortion” but “after learning more about the procedure, she decided she couldn’t go through with it and chose to give birth and put the baby up for adoption.”
There was nothing in the article, nor in any of her presentations, that could be construed as anything but an appeal to choose adoption. There was nothing political in her speeches. She said nothing about other women’s different choices, except to acknowledge them with understanding and compassion. It was about her choice, and she advocated for her choice.
A small group appeared at the UD event to protest West’s appearance on campus, and Evie came out to talk to these people. She invited the protesters to come and listen to what she had to say. None attended.
A protest organizer was quoted, saying “This feels like a slap in the face to women on campus” and was disappointed that the UD “would allow someone to advocate for a position that opposes what she (the organizer) sees as a human right.”
Does this person think her point of view is the only one acceptable on campus? President Jeffrey Bullock defended the university’s decision, stating in part “it is our responsibility to be a space that hosts the free and civil exchange of ideas.”
The protesters chose not to listen to what West had to say which, again, was solely about her choosing adoption. They likely consider themselves “pro-choice.” Is adoption not an acceptable choice?
When we listen, we learn.
Today, too many are unwilling to listen to any point of view or argument that might challenge their beliefs. Their minds are closed, not wanting to hear anything that might make them think or cause some self-reflection. Are they afraid they might learn something they don’t want to learn?
This is the “cancel culture” mind-set, a view not only requiring censorship of certain thoughts, expressions, or views but further requires destruction (cancellation) of jobs and careers of any person voicing them. Adversaries must be demonized, marginalized, and silenced.
Cancel culture elevates outrage over dialogue. It’s intolerant, punitive, unforgiving and counterproductive. It shuts down democratic dialogue and compromise. It breeds division. Opponents are labeled and their disagreements are dismissed out of hand. It accepts no diversity of thought or opinion and makes no effort to understand the perspective of others.
Is it possible to engage in conversation with those with whom we disagree? It is. All it takes is to recognize that we are all human beings, shaped by our genes, our history, our education, and our life experiences. We’re all different. Unique and intrinsically equal.
We shouldn’t fear the possibility we might be wrong. We should accept, even hope, we might learn something. We shouldn’t take ourselves too seriously.
Unfortunately, it takes time to have real dialogue, respectfully seeking understanding with tolerance. Such discussions don’t lend themselves to sound bites or even 575-word newspaper articles. And especially not in 280 characters.
By taking the time to engage each other thoughtfully, we promote understanding. Even if we cannot agree, we can still respect each other and, who knows, some might even become friends. So. Let’s listen. And learn.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
