This past October, Evie West, a police officer from Cleveland, Tenn., spoke at Dubuque Golf and Country Club, some high schools, and at the University of Dubuque. According to the TH article, which accurately summarized her story, she “advocated for pregnant women to consider adoption instead of abortion.”

Pregnant with her second child, the article reported she “initially chose to receive an abortion” but “after learning more about the procedure, she decided she couldn’t go through with it and chose to give birth and put the baby up for adoption.”

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

