In a TH feature story, Democrat candidate Liz Mathis says she would have fought to retain Dubuque air service. Sorry, Liz, government programs don’t fill planes. Nor do they make airfare competitive or improve reliability. American Airlines’ record in Dubuque is deplorable. And, the government can’t fix weather patterns no matter what we’ve been told about a “green new deal.”

Don’t forget that the cost of jet fuel has doubled since Joe Biden took office. That makes profitability very elusive. It’s all about prioritizing profitable routes for resources. The FAA has never prioritized Dubuque as an “Essential Air Service.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.