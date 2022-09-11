In a TH feature story, Democrat candidate Liz Mathis says she would have fought to retain Dubuque air service. Sorry, Liz, government programs don’t fill planes. Nor do they make airfare competitive or improve reliability. American Airlines’ record in Dubuque is deplorable. And, the government can’t fix weather patterns no matter what we’ve been told about a “green new deal.”
Don’t forget that the cost of jet fuel has doubled since Joe Biden took office. That makes profitability very elusive. It’s all about prioritizing profitable routes for resources. The FAA has never prioritized Dubuque as an “Essential Air Service.”
Adding to the problem is the fact that the military isn’t producing a lot of pilots. During the Clinton years, Democrats like Pat Schroeder from Colorado gleefully eviscerated the military calling it a “peace dividend” after the Cold War. So, our pilot pools began to shrink. Also, most military pilots now have a 10-year service commitment after completing flight training. So those kids are locked in for a while.
Ten years ago, pilots were forced to retire at age 60 because they were getting too old. Then Congress allowed pilots to remain flying until age 65. Now we are being told to raise it to age 67 because they are not too old. So, is it about safety or some arbitrary number the Democrats in Congress came up with?
Talk is cheap when your words have no foundation in fact.
My vote will be for a proven leader — Ashley Hinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.