Every three years, local providers team up with public health officials to assess the health care needs in Dubuque County. Never before has this assessment come amid a pandemic.
That makes it all the more important to get increased participation from residents to truly determine where areas of need lie. Everyone must take the assessment survey and encourage others to do the same.
We know COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on public health. But an accurate assessment can shed light on specific groups within the county that are most vulnerable.
That can help direct health care providers and other stakeholders as they work to improve the health of the residents of Dubuque County.
The detrimental impacts of COVID-19 are not just from the virus itself. Unemployment has led to heightened food insecurity. Isolation and other factors have contributed to mental health and addiction issues. While seldom has public health been more front and center, many people admit to not practicing good self-care during the pandemic.
That’s the kind of information that will help health care providers get an accurate assessment. Many questions in this year’s survey are centered around identifying issues brought on by the pandemic, including how it has limited people’s ability to access health care and groceries and see loved ones, as well as what Dubuque County’s public health system may be lacking and the health care services that people want and currently do not have.
The Community Health Needs Assessment survey can be taken online at https://bit.ly/36wUfmO.
A paper copy also can be picked up at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001 and returned to the same address. The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 17.
An effort by Northeast Iowa Community College and Startup Dubuque is giving minority-owned businesses a helping hand through a tumultuous year. The program provided grant funding to 18 local, minority-owned enterprises this fall. This important program comes at just the right time.
It’s hard enough for an entrepreneur to strike out on his or her own to make a go of a business. Being a minority business owner in Dubuque comes with added obstacles, mainly stemming from a lack of connection to the broader business community and the resources that come from knowing who to reach out to for help. Add in a devastating pandemic on top of those factors, and you have businesses struggling to survive.
The grant money provided to a variety of businesses from different economic sectors was a shot in the arm that these businesses needed.
Jay Wickham, director of Startup Dubuque, noted: “In this community, you have many legacy, family-owned businesses that have been around for a long time, that people know very well and support. The question is, how do we support those (business owners) that are relatively new to the community, who are trying to make Dubuque their home and their livelihood?”
That’s something area patrons should ponder.
One grant recipient said the message of support behind the grant program was as meaningful as the money itself. A salute to NICC and Startup Dubuque for initiating this effort. Here’s hoping area customers continue that support.
Even a pandemic cannot slow the good work of families impacted by the March of Dimes’ mission.
The Carolyn and Michael Kelly family and the Jen and Eric Peters family have both been touched by the life-saving work of this nonprofit, and the families are co-chairs of the fall fundraising campaign for the Dubuque chapter of March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that supports the health of mothers and babies.
The Kellys have raised close to $17,000 on their own and supported overall efforts to raise about $74,000 so far for the chapter’s fall campaign. Jen and Eric Peters, also of Dubuque, have raised more than $17,000.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the organization’s usual fundraising plans, both families remain committed to its mission. If young families can make time to lead this important charge, the community should respond in kind. Donations to March of Dimes can be made online at signaturechefs.org/event/dubuque. More information is available by emailing Michael Kelly at michael.kelly@healthcheck360.com.