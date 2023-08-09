Iowa is now the national gold standard leader in state tax reform. Iowa’s 2022 tax reform was not only the largest in state history, but it is also the most extensive in the nation. With the exception of the states that do not levy an income tax, by 2026 only four states will have a lower income tax than Iowa.

Patrick Gleason, vice president of state affairs at Americans for Tax Reform, has described recent developments as a “golden era of state tax relief.” Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, agrees, saying, “The past three years have seen the largest wave of state tax cuts in the modern era, certainly since income taxes were created over a century ago at the state level.”

Hendrickson serves as policy director for Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation.