Forty-seven years is a long time to do anything. It’s a long time to be married. It’s an exceedingly long time to hold the same job. And 47 years in a local elected position, well that’s nearly unheard of. But the people of Manchester saw fit to return the same man to the office of mayor for 47 years. Now, Milt Kramer is ready to retire.
If the 47 years as mayor weren’t enough, Kramer also served on the City Council for a handful of years before that. Now, after 52 years, Kramer figures it’s time.
The community packed the house at his retirement party last week, offering gratitude and praising his work and longevity.
America was recovering from the energy crisis and talking about Watergate when Kramer first became mayor in 1974. He was then elected to 14 consecutive terms, even though he initially thought he would serve for only a short time. He also was a teacher and coach in the West Delaware Community School District at the time.
“Committed.” “Admired.” “A natural leader.” Those are just some of the words used to describe Milt Kramer. Perhaps Council Member Mary Ann Poynor said it best when she said. “Milt is our mayor, but he’s also our heart.”
A toast to Milt Kramer for his years of dedication to Manchester city government — your community is better for it.
Wisconsin lawmakers have an opportunity to make life a little easier for emergency services workers in southwest Wisconsin — and northeast Iowa. They should seize the chance for change.
A bill moving through the Wisconsin Assembly would allow Wisconsin to join an interstate compact so that licensed emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs and paramedics could practice in other member states without having to obtain multiple licenses — including Iowa.
That’s a significant and meaningful change in places like southwest Wisconsin where critical patient care sometimes involves crossing state lines. Additionally, with both states experiencing a shortage of emergency medical personnel, the move could help ease that strain.
Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, deserve credit for introducing the bill and helping it find traction. In a tri-state area like this one, any effort to reduce the administrative burden when crossing state lines makes sense.
It’s great to see hotels in the area stepping up to complete voluntary training to help prevent human trafficking, training that originated with an Iowa bill proposed by local legislators.
According to the Iowa bill, which was passed in June 2020, lodging providers can voluntarily undergo training to spot signs of human trafficking. Those who complete the training by Jan. 1 will then be certified by the state and included on a list as places for public employees to hold events or stay when traveling on government business.
The bill that led to the voluntary training stemmed from an effort led in the Iowa Legislature by Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, in 2019. Most local hotels either have completed or are in the process of completing the training.
Often described as modern-day slavery, human trafficking is the coerced “recruitment” and transport of people into a situation of exploitation. Victims are forced to work against their will, typically in the sex trade.
There’s a role average citizens can play as well.
Are you traveling this holiday season? Travel plans sometimes take us to hotels, truck stops and highway rest areas. Those are the very places to be alert to the signs of human trafficking.
Victims of human trafficking — typically young women — might come across as disoriented, confused, frightened, unclear about where they are, submissive, malnourished, fatigued. The locations visited by travelers are often frequented by those in the midst of trafficking.
Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 888-373-7888 to report potential human trafficking, or text the hotline at 233733.