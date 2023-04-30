Disasters have a way of changing minds.
Locally, there is no better example than Dubuque’s floodwall.
Make no mistake: This community loves the Mississippi River. It has informed and influenced our existence for going on two centuries (and far longer for Native Americans). It’s vital to commerce, transportation and recreation.
However, we don’t love the Mighty Mississippi nearly as much when it overflows its banks. Then, it damages and destroys property, saps official and volunteer resources and disrupts lives in myriad ways. And don’t overlook the stink and muck left behind once the river water recedes.
For decades, Dubuque essentially accepted that rivers flood, and that includes our Mississippi. The city experienced many floods, then rebuilt — sometimes back in the flood plain and sometimes on higher ground — and repaired. That’s just how it was in a river community.
However, after a double-whammy — destructive floods in 1951 and again in 1952 — city leaders asked voters to invest $2 million of their tax payments toward a flood-control project.
Voters said no.
That sort of reluctance was washed away in the record-setting flood of April 1965. After witnessing horrible property damage, a herculean effort to protect the last Mississippi River bridge open for hundreds of miles and expenses well into the millions, the disaster caused Dubuquers’ minds to change.
Though it did not involve a referendum, residents agreed that it was time for everyone to put some fiscal skin into the game. The City Council issued $1 million in bonds to get the flood-control project rolling.
The congressman representing Dubuque at the time, John Culver, used all the tools at his disposal to win congressional approval of Dubuque’s application for $11 million in federal assistance.
While the project broke ground in 1968, it was 50 years ago, in 1973, that the project was completed. Twenty-five years later, the floodwall was named after Culver, who also served in the Senate and whose son Chet was Iowa governor for one term.
Recalling the groundbreaking in June 1968, former mayor Walt Pregler once told the TH, “We laid the cornerstone for the renaissance of Dubuque.” Indeed.
Last week spotlighted the enormous value of that investment. For just the third time in 50 years, Dubuque officials closed all of the city’s 17 floodgates, bracing for high waters. Where once floodwaters at this river level would have ravaged downtown Dubuque, the wall held those waters at bay.
Though it cost millions of dollars at the time, the floodwall has yielded damage protection and new construction representing many, many times that amount. It continues to do so. The return on investment has been incredible, and it should be instructive for today’s taxpayers digesting the price tag of the Bee Branch flood mitigation project, which also has saved homes and businesses from flooding.
As tri-state area residents watched the Mississippi rising, swallowing up campgrounds, parks, roads, docks and walkways, on its way to one of the highest peaks ever, citizens were no doubt thankful for the leaders in the 1960s who had the forethought and the political courage to spend money on infrastructure.
Here’s to changed minds.
