Announcing the new best-selling book, “Criminals in the White House; the legacy of the Trump Administration?” In case you missed it, here are the main points.
The Mueller investigation has led to 215 legal charges, 38 indictments, and five prison sentences. Those convicted, serving time, awaiting trial or under investigation are Manafort, Gates, Kilimnik, Flynn, Stone, Cohen, Papadopoules, VanderZwann, Pinedo, Kushner and Page. Mueller said that his report “did not exonerate the president.”
The July 25 phone call from President Trump to President Zelensky led to impeachment. When President Trump said, “We want you to do us a favor though.” What he meant was I want you to help me get re-elected. Aid to Ukraine was withheld. That was illegal in two ways. It is against the law to withhold aid that has been approved by the House and it is illegal to ask a foreign government to interfere in our elections. Some of those involved in the Ukraine scandal are President Trump, Vice President Pence, Bolton, Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney, Perry, Nunes, Hyde, Sekulow, and Giuliani. Parnas and Fruman are awaiting trial.
President Trump has been impeached and it is recommended he be removed from office. He is a danger to our national security.
Our senators need to uphold the U.S. Constitution and their oath of office by conducting a fair trial with witnesses, by voting to convict President Trump, to remove him from office, and to prohibit him from ever holding elected office again.